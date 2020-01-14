Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s new recruitment pamphlet looks like a child’s picture book. It’s actually a corporate guide and the pages seem to depict the character working in different jobs, such as doing office work or composing a score. The art style is fantastic!
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.