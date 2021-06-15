Nintendo At E3 2021: The Biggest Announcements, In Less Than 5 Minutes

Nintendo’s E3 2021-flavored Direct presentation was meatier than most of the last few days, with a good deal of info on upcoming games and surprise reveals. If you don’t have the time to sit through the entire press conference, our video is the perfect place to get all the juicy highlights in just four-and-a-half minutes.

Breath of the Wild’s unnamed sequel remains a mystery

We’re still a year out from the follow-up to 2017 smash hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but Nintendo saw fit to tease us a bit more with some footage of Link (or was it?) doing his thing around Hyrule. The still-untitled sequel apparently features new floating islands, allowing players to perfect their skydiving routine en route to defeating Ganon (or whoever the big bad ends up being).

There are still a lot of questions and fan theories surrounding this game, but with the way these reveals have gone, we might have to wait until E3 2022 to learn more. In any case, here’s our full report. And btw, what’s with all the Skyward Sword references?

Tekken gets incorporated into the Super Smash Bros. universe

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to recruit every video game character in existence, this time inviting Tekken anti-hero Kazuya Mishima to the fray. Smash director Masahiro Sakurai is planning to show what Kazuya can do in the platform fighter via a separate broadcast planned for June 28, so stay tuned.

Metroid Dread is a new 2D Metroid adventure

Yeah, we were all hoping for Metroid Prime 4, which got its name said. But instead, Nintendo showed off a trailer for 2D side-scroller Metroid Dread, the long awaited fifth official chapter of the original Metroid saga. Not too shabby! It comes out October 8, and Nintendo showed a lot more Metroid Dread footage in its after-show Treehouse segment. Check out our full preview!

It’s true, Advance Wars is back

If you had a Game Boy Advance back in the day then odds are fair you remember being engrossed by Advance Wars, Nintendo’s phenomenally popular, colorful take on strategic, turn-based military warfare. Now both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are getting the remake treatment on Switch, courtesy of WayForward. The new package, called Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, is due December 3.

Hey, it’s a new WarioWare!

The mustachioed bad guy everyone loves to hate has a bunch of new mini-games in WarioWare: Get It Together!. It looks like just about all of the classic WarioWare characters will make their return, and there’ll be a two-player co-op mode as well. If you’re already hankerin’ for those weird-ass mini-games, you’re in luck: WarioWare: Get It Together! is due September 10.

Zelda celebrates 35 years with a wild new Game + Watch

Coming November 12, a new Zelda Game & Watch will feature three Zelda console games: the original, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening. There will also be a special version of Game & Watch game Vermin with Link as a playable character, and some Zelda-themed timers.

See more in the vid!

As mentioned, Nintendo put on a great show this E3, showing off other cool-sounding games like Mario Party Superstars, the fan-favorite remaster Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and the terrifying-looking Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. For those and more, check out the above video!

