Coming out of absolutely nowhere, Nintendo just announced a new virtual reality set for the Nintendo Switch, which will make use of the platform’s Labo cardboard-building concept.



The full pack’s name is the “Nintendo Labo: VR Kit”, and will come in two versions: a full set ($80) that includes software, goggles and five cardboard designs (above), and a smaller stater kit ($40) that only includes the goggles and one of the designs, a blaster/rifle (below).



Anyone who only buys the smaller set will be able to buy the additional designs as expansions later on.

Advertisement

Note that this is just a virtual reality set for the Labo, this won’t suddenly let you play Breath of the Wild in VR.

The VR kit will be available in North America on April 12.