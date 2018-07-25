Sometimes, when I’ve had a bad day or when the weather is horrible, I go on YouTube and find a Let’s Play to watch. On days where I just want to cry, I especially like tuning in to Let’s Plays that will make me laugh. I no longer feel alone, and the negative thoughts that were plaguing my mind fade. If you’re feeling that way, here are some of our favorite playthroughs that are guaranteed to at least put a smile on your face.

Kingdom Hearts - Press Buttons ‘n Talk

ProzD, Manky, and Anne Marie provide a refreshingly nonchalant take on this beloved game with their playthrough of Kingdom Hearts. They don’t hesitate to make fun of the Kingdom Hearts characters or shade Donald and Goofy when they finally start participating in a battle. ProzD and Manky also do an amazing job at voice-acting your favorite characters (particularly Dolan and Gooby) and making them say the weirdest and funniest stuff. The Press Buttons ‘n Talk’s playthrough of Kingdom Hearts is a great and humorous way to revisit the game, especially if it’s been a long time since you last picked it up.

Tattletail - Markiplier

Markiplier has an uncomfortable and exasperated one-sided conversation with the creepy Furby-like Tattletail in his short playthrough of the indie horror game of the same name. His visible unease, anxious screaming, and eventual annoyance with Tattletail makes my childhood nightmare a joy to watch and experience!

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Video Games Awesome

Fraser Agar and the crew at Video Games Awesome are incredibly genuine and always fun to watch. Their Phoenix Wright playthrough—which is packed with hilarious voice acting—has a lot of laughter and plenty of side-eying at the series’ dubious courtroom logic. It helps that, for all the silliness, Ace Attorney has some of the most memorable characters in any game or visual novel. Fans should have a fun time with this but it’s even better if you’re new to the series.

- Heather Alexandra

Undertale - Cryaotic

Cryaotic’s playthrough of Undertale is one of my favorite playthroughs. Not only does Cry have an amazing voice, which he uses to bring Undertale’s characters to life, but he also is genuinely amused by and invested in the game and its story. His laughter is infectious and you won’t be able to keep yourself from laughing along.

Outlast - Gia Katya

This playthrough of the psychological horror survival game Outlast by Gia Katya is a must-see, because she dodges the game’s homicidal patients while doing an exceptional impression of Nicki Minaj. Her Let’s Play, aptly titled Nicki Minaj Plays Outlast, includes “appearances” from celebrities like Iggy Azalea and Taylor Swift, the click-clacking of high heels when Nicki makes a mad dash, and sick in-character rapping. If you like what you see, you should check out Nicki Minaj Plays Resident Evil 7.

Doki Doki Literature Club - Game Grumps

The Game Grumps’ playthrough of the horror indie hit Doki Doki Literature Club is a must-see. Arin and Dan’s unforgettably good voice-acting and entertaining commentary adds a layer of hilarity to an otherwise creepy and mind-blowing game. They enhance the experience of the game’s slow beginning with their funny add-ons to the characters’ dialogue. Also, Dan’s genuine shock to the game’s later plot twists is both relatable and amusing.

Super Seducer - 2 Girls 1 Let’s Play

Are you looking for more sarcastic humor? If so, you should check out Mari and Stacy’s playthrough of choose-your-own-adventure Super Seducer. The duo genuinely dissects the advice that dating coach Richard La Ruina shares in the game, providing honest feedback to what he has to say. They also fiddle around with all the obviously bad decisions the player can make, which results in a lot of laughter and second-hand embarrassment.

King’s Quest VI - Steam Train

I grew up playing adventure games. I adored all things Monkey Island but there was another series of games that I loved just as much: Sierra’s King’s Quest series. The early games were fun but the later games got truly whimsical. King’s Quest VI’s Emerald Isles are somewhere between Alice in Wonderland and The Elder Scrolls, and I loved exploring them. This playthrough by Steam Train embraces the silliness and approaches the game with enthusiasm. It’s funny stuff that captures all the frustration and excitement of stumbling through adventure games.

- Heather Alexandra