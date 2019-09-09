Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

For a solid three years, “attack Bastion” was a meme in Overwatch, referring to the idea of using the semi-stationary hero on an offensive play. Now, it’s a serious strategy for serious pro players for when some serious money is on the line.



The turret hero Bastion is not very mobile and does the most damage when it’s glued to the floor, protected by two shields—not exactly the most intuitive strategy for approaching and overtaking an objective. However, if you were the sort of player who flamed teammates for picking Bastion on attack, maybe you should check out a couple plays from last night’s Overwatch League playoff match between the New York Excelsior and the Atlanta Reign.

Excelsior’s Jong-ryeol “Saebyeolbe” Park, who made a name for himself playing the super fast hero Tracer, has become a Bastion god. Here, instead of bunkering down around their Bastion, the New York Excelsior here just lets it do its thing from a remote corner to clear their way to the payload:



On the map Mumbani, Park’s attack Bastion fears nothing as it dispassionately mows down the entire enemy team:

And for the win:

Attack Bastion might be standard now, but we’ll always love a good, old-fashioned shutdown from Bastion on defense:

Now just because Park can do it doesn’t mean I want all of you in my competitive games going for it, too.