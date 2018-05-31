Mindy Lee is a concept artist and illustrator who has worked at places like Pandemic, Dark Horse (she’s been nominated for an Eisner!) and Amazon.



You can see more of Mindy’s stuff at her Instagram and ArtStation pages.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

