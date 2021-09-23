Square Enix’s latest RPG is called Voice Of Cards: The Isle Of Dragon Roars, and is coming out on the Nintendo Switch next month.



Advertisement

The game was revealed on the latest Nintendo Direct, and is trying to be a fresh take on tabletop RPGs, swapping out abstract representations of landscapes and characters with literal cards. Even the world you move across is made up of cards.

The game is due out on October 28, but a demo should be available today, if it’s not already up by the time you’re reading this.