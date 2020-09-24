Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 23, 2021 in North America and Europe. Developed by Toylogic and published by Square Enix, it’s an upgraded version of Nier Replicant, which was previously a PS3 exclusive in Japan.
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 23, 2021 in North America and Europe. Developed by Toylogic and published by Square Enix, it’s an upgraded version of Nier Replicant, which was previously a PS3 exclusive in Japan.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
More from Kotaku
DISCUSSION
Where does this line up with the previous nier released in the West? sequel? prequel? Unrelated but made after?