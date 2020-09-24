Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: TOKYO GAME SHOW/東京ゲームショウ

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 23, 2021 in North America and Europe. Developed by Toylogic and published by Square Enix, it’s an upgraded version of Nier Replicant, which was previously a PS3 exclusive in Japan. 

TheSillyMan
TheSillyMan

Where does this line up with the previous nier released in the West? sequel? prequel? Unrelated but made after?