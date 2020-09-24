Screenshot : TOKYO GAME SHOW/東京ゲームショウ

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 23, 2021 in North America and Europe. Developed by Toylogic and published by Square Enix, it’s an upgraded version of Nier Replicant, which was previously a PS3 exclusive in Japan.

