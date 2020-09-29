Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Nice Place You Got Here

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Nice Place You Got Here
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Jasmin Habezai-Fekri is a 3D artist based in Germany who has done work for companies like Square Enix.

You can see more of Jasmin’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
undefined
Image: Jasmin Habezai-Fekri
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

