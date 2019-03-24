Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Masahiro Sawada is a senior concept artist at CDPR, the developers of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.



You can see more of Sawada’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement