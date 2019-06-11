E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

2011's Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch still looks amazing, so it doesn’t really need a remaster for its new platforms. But it’s getting one, and everyone with a Switch, PS4 and/or PC who hasn’t played it is in for a treat.



While the more recent sequel was released on a wider array of platforms, the original—which features contributions from Studio Ghibli on art design—was only available on PS3 (the DS version was something quite different). So this remaster is also just a great excuse for more people to check out an absolute classic.

(Like me! I loved this on PS3 but never finished it because I had a baby at the time and a massive JRPG just wasn’t viable, so I’m really looking forward to getting back into it on PC).

Here’s the remaster trailer, released earlier today by Namco Bandai:

God it’s gorgeous. Just for comparison’s sake, though, here’s a trailer for the original, which was released in Japan in 2011 and the West in 2013:

The remaster is out on September 20.