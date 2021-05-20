Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Is Coming To Switch

Screenshot : Bandai Namco

A version of Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom that includes both expansions is coming to Switch on September 17, Bandai Namco announced today. The role-playing game was previously only playable on PlayStation 4 and PC.



Advertisement

First released in 2018, Ni No Kuni II is set centuries after the original, but wipes the slate clean with a new hero, new story, and revamped gameplay. In addition to things like kingdom management, the battle system features real-time, Tales-style combat, rather than oodles of menus and party commands.

Notably, the first game was developed alongside venerable animation house Studio Ghibli. The second was not. Still, you can see—and hear, thanks to Joe Hisaishi’s soundtrack—the studio’s influence at every turn.

The Switch version, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince’s Edition (yes, it’s a mouthful), will include both the Lair of the Lost Lord and Tale of a Timeless Tome add-ons.

Here’s a trailer:

Prince’s Edition does not appear to clarify what the hell “Ding Dong Dell” means.