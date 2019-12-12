Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sakura taisen
1.4K
Save

Next spring, Sakura Taisen The Animation will begin airing in Japan from next April. You can watch the debut trailer right here.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts