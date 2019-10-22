Newsweek has reported that Echo Fox owner Rick Fox has settled his lawsuit against his Echo Fox business partners out of court. Fox’s lawsuit alleged fraud, drug use and racism and, in sum, alleged over $10,000,000 in damages. Those partners are also dismissing their lawsuits, too.
Newsweek has reported that Echo Fox owner Rick Fox has settled his lawsuit against his Echo Fox business partners out of court. Fox’s lawsuit alleged fraud, drug use and racism and, in sum, alleged over $10,000,000 in damages. Those partners are also dismissing their lawsuits, too.
Cecilia D'Anastasio
Senior reporter at Kotaku.