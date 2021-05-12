Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

New Xbox Series X/S Background Is A Pulsating Blob From The Past

fahey
Mike Fahey
5
Save
Alerts
All glory to the hypno-blob.
Gif: Microsoft / Kotaku

Rolling out with the May Xbox Series X/S update that includes important updates to that handy Quick Resume feature, “The Original” dynamic theme marks the return of the glowing green glob of Flubber from the original Xbox’s startup and dashboard.

Advertisement

Those of you old enough to remember the original Xbox know that weird amorphous blob and its moving grid background very well. Here’s a refresher for the youngins.

(via SgtNatino on YouTube)

The Original dynamic theme doesn’t quite dominate the screen when active, but even in the background it serves as a hypnotic reminder of days gone by.

Illustration for article titled New Xbox Series X/S Background Is A Pulsating Blob From The Past
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

To access the dynamic theme, boot up your Xbox Series X/S and go to settings>general>personalization>my background. It’ll be under Dynamic Backgrounds, alongside the other newly-added background, the also lovely but not-as-nostalgic “Motes.”

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

daku
MisterDaku

It wasn’t great, but it was great. An excellent homage.