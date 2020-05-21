New Tenet Trailer Premieres In Fortnite, Which Is No Longer A Video Game

I’m the cat now, which is all I ever wanted out of Fortnite Screenshot : Fortnite (Kotaku

Tonight, a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet aired in Fortnite. The trailer was introduced by Geoff Keighley, because he’s the only consistency we have left in this topsy-turvy world.



Keighley introduced the trailer, shown at Fortnite’s new Party Royale hub’s movie theater. He spoke with Tenet star John David Washington about his gaming history and his role in the film. The trailer itself featured some clips we’ve seen before, but it didn’t reveal all that much more about the movie, which seems to involve time travel and Robert Pattinson. (“I highly recommend watching it again and again,” Washington advised.)

The Tenet trailer ended with the words “Coming to theaters,” which seems like an awfully ambitious declaration due to, you know, the world. But just as each day brings new horrors, it also brings new possibilities to imagine, as well as Geoff Keighley telling us new things about games.



Keighley ended by announcing that there will be a screening of “an iconic Christopher Nolan film” in Fortnite this summer. (I haven’t seen a Nolan film since Memento, but it’s probably not that.) Party Royale has thusfar proven a great place for Fortnite to sequester its forays into music and film, though I’m not sure I could watch an entire movie on a screen in a video game.

If you missed the trailer, you can see it at the top of every hour in Party Royale.