There’s a new, official Street Fighter board game on the way, and it’s a lot more ambitious than I was expecting given the subject matter.



Using big and detailed miniatures, Street Fighter takes place on large, expansive maps, where players can either fight 1v1 or—and this is where it gets interesting—as teams, including a boss fight mode where three World Warriors can take on a character like Bison. Take a look at this setup pic:

Combat is handled using a combination of cards and dice, and stages are not only big, but also have destructible terrain objects like crates and trees.



The stages are based on classic SFII levels like Guile’s airbase and Chun-Li’s street, and the core game ships with six miniature fighters: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, Vega and Sagat, while a boss expansion includes Bison and Akuma.

Street Fighter—which by the way is co-designed by Joe “Angry Joe” Vargas—is up on Kickstarter now, and looks set to blow past its initial asking target.