News

New Space Game Puts You In Control Of Everyone, Like A God

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled New Space Game Puts You In Control Of Everyone, Like A God
Image: The Fermi Paradox

The Fermi Paradox is “a choice-driven sci-fi narrative strategy game” that’s coming later this year on PC, where instead of taking control of a single space-faring faction, you’re more of a “gardener”, tending to loads of factions and trying to guide them from the stone age into the depths of space.

A bit like Suzerain, then, in that you’re essentially playing Choose Your Own Adventure, only here you’re reaching across the vastness of space, rather than quibbling over tax rates.

Looks neat!

DISCUSSION