Rising Storm creators Antimatter Games are working on a new title called ‘83, which is set during the Cold War and is hoping to have battles featuring over 80 players duking it out as infantry, drivers and pilots.



Who knows if they’ll be able to pull off something of that scale, but Rising Storm had a few vehicles and was fun, so that’s a start! Plus the whole alternate history 1980s Cold War thing is weirdly under-played in video games, the wonderful World in Conflict (and a handful of other random strategy games) notwithstanding.