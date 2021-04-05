PC RPG Installs Mystery Program, Fans Freak Out

Image : Another Eden

Fans of the RPG Another Eden—out this month on PC—this week discovered that, alongside installing the game itself, copies of the game obtained on Steam were also installing something called wfsdrv which nobody knew what it was and which seemingly had nothing to do with the game.



Initially believed to be some kind of driver, then suggested as something more sinister, fans scrambled urgently to try and discover just what this thing was that was nestling itself into their system32 folders and could have been...literally anything.

Turns out that, while in some very rare instances you can get Steam games pulling some shady business, in this case it was a poorly-signposted anti-piracy measure, with the developers explaining the installation of wfsdrv in an update on the game’s Steam page:

We have been recently made aware about concerns users are having with the “wfsdrv” program that is installed along with the Steam version of Another Eden. We take information privacy seriously at WFS and would like to alleviate any fears our users might have about the security of the recently released Steam version of Another Eden.

The program in wfsdrv is an anti-cheat kernel driver, and is installed to protect the integrity of the Another Eden experience so that all players are able to operate in a fair play-environment.

This program was also reviewed by Valve and passed Steam review, and is not made to maliciously affect the end-user’s computer or data.

The wfsdrv program is removed when Another Eden is uninstalled.

We would like to thank you for your continued patience and support, and hope you continue to support WFS, and Another Eden in the future.

