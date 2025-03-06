The New Last Of Us PS5 Controller Looks Bland And Boring

Sony has revealed a new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller inspired by the both Last of Us video games. And uh, well, hmmmm, it looks bad!

On March 6, PlayStation unveiled the limited edition Last of Us PS5 gamepad. The controller is black and white and covered in different symbols and icons that represent various moments, people, and events from the first and second The Last of Us games. And while I get what they were going for here, it looks ugly as heck.

This limited-edition The Last of Us PS5 controller will cost $85 and will be released on April 10. You can pre-order this ugly controller on March 14. It will be sold via PlayStation Direct and at brick-and-mortar stores.

I still can’t get over how this controller is so boring and bland. It basically looks like something I’d have created if I was given 5 minutes to come up with a design. It also has a big The Last of Us logo plastered on the back, just in case you pick this controller up later and think, “What game is this inspired by?” Don’t worry, just flip it over!

The timing for this controller announcement is also not great. Earlier this week, The Last of Us video game director Neil Druckmann was asked about a third game in the series. In response, he reportedly sighed and then said, “I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it.” As a result of that recent statement, the comments on YouTube are mostly people upset that instead of a third game, they get this controller instead.

Well, don’t worry Last of Us fans, at least you have the second season of the live-action TV show starring Pedro Pascal to look forward to. Oh and don’t forget this totally-not-ugly-and-boring black and white controller! Who even needs more The Last of Us when you’ve got this thing?

