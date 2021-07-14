New Pokémon Card Shows 25 Pikachu Drawn By 25 Iconic Artists

I’ve been told that the plural of Pikachu is Pikachu and I refuse to accept this knowledge. Image : The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

There is no such thing as too many Pikachu and The Pokémon Company’s gonna prove it.

To celebrate 25 years of Pokémon and its beloved electric mouse mascot, The Pokémon Company announced special Pokémon trading cards celebrating all things Pikachu.



The seven Pikachu cards are a part of the 25th Anniversary Collection set. Three cards are remixed versions of older Pikachu cards with updated art and abilities scaled to current standard play. The cards are Flying Pikachu, Surfing Pikachu, and an updated version of the very first Pikachu card drawn by its original artist Mitsuhiro Arita.



The other four cards are a part of the new V-Union mechanic announced in June. Gather the four cards together to reveal a beautiful explosion of the many different Pikachu over its 25 year history. Each of the 25 Pikachu were drawn by a different artist who’s worked on the Pokémon TCG throughout its existence, including Mitsuhiro Arita and Pikachu’s original designer Atsuko Nishida.



Also included in the 25th Anniversary Collection set are anniversary editions of other, non-Pikachu cards. A reissue of the first Charizard card will be included with this set but will likely not be as valuable as the Charizard and other cards lighting up the Pokémon TCG speculation market.



Team Rocket and Pikachu enthusiasts alike will also have the special 25th Anniversary Promo Card Pack which contains even more Pikachu variants. These cards, however, are not standard legal, which is a shame because I can think of no better way to win a Pokémon game by slamming a grinning Birthday Pikachu down on my opponent.



The 25th Anniversary Collection set goes on sale October 22 in Pokémon Centers in Japan. Sorry, trainers, but unfortunately there is no word yet on if there will be a worldwide release.





