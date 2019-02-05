New Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed games are coming later this year, EA said today ahead of its quarterly earnings call. No other details just yet, but boy, it sure was a rough year for the publisher. “Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations,” said CEO Andrew Wilson.
Share This Story
About the author
Jason Schreier
News editor. My book BLOOD, SWEAT, AND PIXELS, telling the stories behind video games like Uncharted 4, Destiny, and Star Wars 1313, is out NOW. Get it here.