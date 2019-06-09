E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Announced today and releasing in 2020, the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator looks greater than fiction. Apparently, its hyper-realistic graphics are a product of AI technology and satellite data.

“From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world,” the trailer’s description reads. “Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.”

Some of the shots we saw in today’s E3 announcement trailer are more Planet Earth than your typical flight simulator fare. There are even giraffes.

On overhead shots of Egypt and New York, each little cloud puff and ocean wave stood out, displaying the sort of graphics that might actually impress the kind of people who don’t typically care about that kind of thing. And if you are that kind of person, or if you’re an obsessive Google Earther, you might be in luck.