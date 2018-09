In the latest Lupin The Third Part 5 episode, there are multiple references to the 1979 film Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro.



Warning: Spoilers below!

At the end of the episode, Lupin hides out at the castle, which has been turned into a tourist site. If you’ve seen that Hayao Miyazaki classic, you’ll get a kick out of how the show revisits Cagliostro.

Here is a side by side comparison:

You can watch the full episode on Nico Nico or Crunchyroll.