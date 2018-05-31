Image: Anonymous (4chan)

Fortnite is coming to Switch, according to a leaked E3 document that we believe is real, as well as sources speaking to Kotaku. It’s not clear whether this apparent port will include Fortnite’s free Battle Royale mode, its players-vs-zombies Save The World mode, or both.

The document, posted on 4chan this afternoon by someone who said it was part of E3 showroom display planning, features marketing materials for Fortnite, Paladins, Dragon Ball FighterZ, FIFA, the previously announced Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and unannounced games Killer Queen Black and Overcooked 2. Although it’s safe to be skeptical of 4chan leaks, we have a few reasons to believe that this one is legitimate. For one, we’ve heard separately from a person familiar with upcoming Switch games that Dragon Ball FighterZ was planned for the system. The Twitter account for Killer Queen, an indie arcade strategy game released in 2013, has also changed all of its images to black.



A source familiar with Epic Games’ plans, speaking anonymously to protect their career, also told Kotaku earlier this week that Fortnite would be coming to Switch. Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The survival shooter Fortnite, which has exploded in popularity since its release last September, is already on PC, Xbox, PS4 and iOS. There are plans to bring it to Android soon, too. Months ago, an ad for a job at Iron Galaxy Studios mentioned Fortnite on the Switch, sparking rumors of an upcoming port. The ad has since been edited and, although Epic declined to give Kotaku comment at the time, Iron Galaxy tweeted that “The post was poorly worded, we did some work on the mobile version of Fortnite.”