For the upcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime, Tokyo-based animation studio Kamikaze Douga was once again brought into do the opening credits. And once again, Kamikaze Douga knocked it out of the park.



Advertisement

You can watch the opening below, which was recently revealed in a Stone Ocean livestream:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga. The show will begin streaming on Netflix on December 1 and then start broadcasting on Japanese television at a later date. David Production will be handling the animation as it has since 2012 when the first season of the current series debuted . We’ve already seen Stone Ocean’s reveal trailer, and here is the show’s official description:

When Jolyne Cujoh and her boyfriend get in an accident while out on a drive, she is framed for the crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be free from this prison — this stone ocean? The final battle in the century-spanning, intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!

But one thing people are really excited about is Stone Ocean’s newly revealed opening credits sequence, courtesy of Kamikaze Douga. The Tokyo-based studio is known for brilliantly mixing CGI and traditional 2D animation. This is a studio that has had the motto “Compromise is death.”

The studio had previously worked on opening sequences for the 2012 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure TV anime as well as the following seasons JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Egypt Arc. The latest opening once again shows off Kamikaze Douga’s CG skills with clever camerawork and slick presentation.



Among some anime fans, CG gets a bad name, but Kamikaze Douga again shows that, yes, computer animation can be done well and take advantage of the intrinsic technical abilities that it offers. CG anime is getting better and better thanks to studios like Kamikaze Douga, who don’t see CG as a compromise but as an asset.

