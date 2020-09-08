Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

New Hyrule Warriors Is A Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Prequel, Arrives In November

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamitykotakucoreHyrule warriorsthe legend of ZeldaSwitchBreath of the WildThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
52
Save
Illustration for article titled New iHyrule Warriors/i Is A iZelda: Breath Of The Wild/i Prequel, Arrives In November
Illustration: Nintendo

Nintendo’s not ready to tell us more about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but they’re fine springing a surprise prequel on us. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, due out November 20 for the Switch, is a hack-and-slash RPG set 100 years before Breath of the Wild.

Advertisement

Developed by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force team, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity tells the story of the great calamity that’s mentioned over and over again in Breath of the Wild. Expect massive battles between the forces of Hyrule and those of Calamity Ganon, with heroes and villains fighting their way through hordes of enemies. Think Dynasty Warriors, only with Breath of the Wild characters and sensibilities. Characters include Link, Zelda, and the four Champions, playable for the first time.

Sounds interesting. I’ll play it, but I am a sucker for these sorts of games. Give me a mighty hero and the means to send dozens of enemies flying into the air and I’m a happy hack-and-slasher.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled New iHyrule Warriors/i Is A iZelda: Breath Of The Wild/i Prequel, Arrives In November
Screenshot: Nintendo

Yep, that’s the stuff.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

EA Adds, Then Quickly Removes, Ads From UFC 4 After Fans Go Ballistic

What Is Your Favorite Gaming Handheld Of All Time?

Tips For Playing Marvel's Avengers

Playmobil Is Making The Most Adorable Volkswagens

DISCUSSION

electricpentagram
phazonphazoff

OMFG!!! I bought Hyrule Warriors every time it’s been released. I’ve put probably 500 hours into the Switch one alone and I’m still not even close to being done with 100%ing the Adventure Maps. And BOTW is my favorite game of all time, in my favorite series of all time.

You bet your ass I am buying this launch day. THIS IS AN AWESOME SURPRISE