New Hyrule Warriors Is A Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Prequel, Arrives In November

Illustration : Nintendo

Nintendo’s not ready to tell us more about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but they’re fine springing a surprise prequel on us. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, due out November 20 for the Switch, is a hack-and-slash RPG set 100 years before Breath of the Wild.



Developed by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force team, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity tells the story of the great calamity that’s mentioned over and over again in Breath of the Wild. Expect massive battles between the forces of Hyrule and those of Calamity Ganon, with heroes and villains fighting their way through hordes of enemies. Think Dynasty Warriors, only with Breath of the Wild characters and sensibilities. Characters include Link, Zelda, and the four Champions, playable for the first time.

Sounds interesting. I’ll play it, but I am a sucker for these sorts of games. Give me a mighty hero and the means to send dozens of enemies flying into the air and I’m a happy hack-and-slasher.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Yep, that’s the stuff.