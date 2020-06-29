New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan

Photo : Eva Kyoto Base

This October, Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto. The attraction features 49-foot-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust with a photo spot for visitors.



Via Oricon, these press photos feature maiko, decked out in beautiful kimono. Because Kyoto, I guess!



There is also a cockpit photo spot as well, and according to Otakuma, Toei Kyoto Studio Park says it’s the first attraction of its kind in which folks can experience what it’s like getting in an Eva—even if said Eva doesn’t move or do anything, really.

