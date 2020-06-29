Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Video games are for everyone

- Kotaku -

Kotaku EastJapan

New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:evangelion
evangelionanimekotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan
Photo: Eva Kyoto Base
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This October, Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto. The attraction features 49-foot-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust with a photo spot for visitors.

Illustration for article titled New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan
Photo: Eva Kyoto Base

Via Oricon, these press photos feature maiko, decked out in beautiful kimono. Because Kyoto, I guess!

Illustration for article titled New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan
Photo: Eva Kyoto Base

There is also a cockpit photo spot as well, and according to Otakuma, Toei Kyoto Studio Park says it’s the first attraction of its kind in which folks can experience what it’s like getting in an Eva—even if said Eva doesn’t move or do anything, really.

Illustration for article titled New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan
Photo: Eva Kyoto Base
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

