New Cyberpunk Bundle Includes Loads Of Cyberpunk Games That Aren't Cyberpunk 2077

Interested in the cyberpunk genre but not willing to shell out money to CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077? Well, the “Be a Better Cyberpunk” bundle on itch.io might be right up your alley.

This collection includes 29 different cyberpunk-style projects for a discounted $60 price point, the same amount of money you would be spending on a new copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles or PC. A “relief edition” of the bundle is also on offer for only $10 for the “economically marginalized,” but curator Nate Kiernan encourages all who can to buy the $60 version in order to support the devs as much as possible.

Cyberpunk 2077 might be at the center of the gaming industry’s latest hype wave, but its long-awaited release isn’t a cause for celebration for everyone. CD Projekt Red’s apparent issues with trans folks—both in the game and in real life—as well as reports of constant crunch by the development team make the game problematic at best and a “do not buy” at worst.

The alternatives offered by the “Be a Better Cyperpunk” bundle include projects developed by independent, BIPOC, and LGTBQ+ creators. Here are a few standouts from my short time skimming through it:

“Be a Better Cyberpunk” may have started as a cool idea on Twitter, but now that it’s been made a reality, I highly recommend everyone wary of Cyberpunk 2077 and its various shortcomings do some digging into the bundle. There’s a lot of neat stuff here, enough to satisfy your cravings for the cyberpunk genre without the added baggage of CD Projekt Red’s involvement, if that happens to be a dealbreaker.