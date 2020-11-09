Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East
Kotaku EastJapan

New Attack On Titan Statues Erected In An Excellent Location

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:attack on titan
attack on titanmangakotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled New iAttack On Titan/i Statues Erected In An Excellent Location
Screenshot: 大分合同新聞 oitatvcom
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Life-sized bronze statues of Attack on Titan’s Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, and Mikasa were recently unveiled at the foot of the Oyama Dam in Oita Prefecture, Japan.

The three characters gaze up to at the dam, as if they were watching a Titan peer over. (There’s even a special AR app visitors to the dam can use to add a Titan to the real-world tableau!)

Illustration for article titled New iAttack On Titan/i Statues Erected In An Excellent Location
Screenshot: 朝日新聞社
Hajime Isayama hails from Oita, and coupled with the giant dam, these statues probably couldn’t be in a better place. 

Illustration for article titled New iAttack On Titan/i Statues Erected In An Excellent Location
Screenshot: 大分合同新聞 oitatvcom
As Asahi News reports, over $285,000 was raised for the statues via crowdfunding.

Illustration for article titled New iAttack On Titan/i Statues Erected In An Excellent Location
Screenshot: 大分合同新聞 oitatvcom
Isayama was on hand at the dedication, where he spoke and thanked an audience for the donations.

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

