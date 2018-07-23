Iconic anime studio Toei Animation is opening a new museum later this month. It’s located in Tokyo and called Toei Animation Museum.
Toei, of course, is responsible for the One Piece, Dragon Ball, Galaxy Express 999, Mazinger Z and Sailor Moon anime shows.
At the museum’s various exhibits, visitors can learn how anime is made and check out original drawings and animation cells.
The museum is currently in a preview, but will officially open to the general public on July 28. Below are maps, showing how to get there.
A special Pretty Cure exhibit is being held from the opening.
