Every Upcoming Hollywood Anime Live-Action Adaptation That's Got Fans Stressed

Much like the phrase “video game adaptation” shoots fear into the hearts of gamers across the globe, so too do the words “anime live-action adaptation” make the weebs of the world cower in fear. While the former has experienced an uptick in quality with the likes of Detective Pikachu and HBO’s The Last of Us, anime adaptations with human beings cosplaying as beloved characters tend to be an insult to their respective fandoms.

Recently, the Netflix live-action adaptation of the beloved ‘90s sci-fi anime Cowboy Bebop caused both fans and the show’s creator, Shinichiro Watanabe, to voice his displeasure over the direction of the canceled show. In an interview with Forbes, Watanabe said it was “very tough” for him to get through the live-action show’s casino scene (its first scene, btw). In fact, Watanabe called it quits after the folks at Netflix sent him a video of the opening scene.



“It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop and I realized at that point that if I wasn’t involved, it would not be Cowboy Bebop,” Watanabe told Forbes. I felt that maybe I should have done this. Although the value of the original anime is somehow far higher now.”



Suffice it to say, live-action anime adaptations are a troublesome venture for both the creators and fans. Regardless of what the past has taught us, production studios and streamers are forging ahead with their live-action anime adaptations. As a service to my fellow anime appreciators, here’s a list of every confirmed anime that’s getting the live-action treatment.