On Wednesday, Naughty Dog announced on its developer blog that the company will be shutting down multiplayer servers for their PlayStation 3 games Uncharted, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, The Last of Us, and The Last of Us: Left Behind.

The shutdown isn’t going to be immediate, though—servers won’t go offline until September 3, 2019, so you have until Labor Day weekend to plug in your PS3 and say goodbye if you wish. From now until the shutdown, all multiplayer DLC for these games will also be free.

The Uncharted and Last of Us multiplayer modes were surprisingly fleshed out despite not being the primary reason people come to Naughty Dog games: compelling, story-driven single-player action. Playing them always felt dissonant and strange, fun as they were—all these Nathan Drakes and Sullys running around blowing each other up, divorced from the fully realized characters we knew from the story. Naughty Dog remained committed to multiplayer as it transitioned to the PlayStation 4, offering modes in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Remastered.

Those servers, however, aren’t going anywhere for the time being, unlike their PS3 counterparts. Maybe the outgoing games will see a little more action this summer—there’s no better reason to revisit a game than to say goodbye.

