The official Uncharted movie may be stuck in development hell forever, but actor Nathan Fillion and his crew have made their own 15-minute cinematic tribute to the iconic action-adventure franchise. It is wonderful.



This short fan-film—which I sure hope Sony doesn’t try to take down—is just about everything you’d want from an Uncharted movie: witty quips, fun twists, esoteric history references, and even a pivot to Video Game Mode for a gun fight.

You can check it out here:

Would you watch two hours of this? I would certainly watch two hours of this.