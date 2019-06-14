Image: Fuji-Q Highland

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Amusement park Fuji-Q Highland is opening the closest we’ll see to a Naruto-land, filled with attractions based on the popular ninja anime and manga.



According to Kyodo, the Naruto-themed area is nearly 28,000 square feet and will feature attractions like an indoor ride in which guests wear 3D glasses and shoot targets (pictured). There will also be a Naruto museum and a Naruto ramen restaurant.

Image: Fuji-Q Highland

Of course, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be featured front and center as well.

The Naruto area will open on July 26 at the Yamanashi theme park.