Naruto Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

There are so many games (maybe too many?) based on mangaka Masashi Kishimoto’s wildly popular shonen series Naruto. Some date back to the Game Boy Advance and OG PlayStation, while others, such as the *new* game Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections that was revealed during Sony’s February State of Play, are recent additions to the hotheated ninja’s interactive adventures. While we haven’t played every single Naruto game in existence, we’re here to rank the ones we have, like Shinobi Striker and the Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise, from best to worst. Before we get cracking with the nacking, though, note that this list will rank the different Naruto game series against each other, rather than individual titles. Oh, and no crossovers. So, sorry to the Fortnite, Jump Force, and J-Stars Victory players around the world.
With that now out of the way, let’s get it.