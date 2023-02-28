Naruto Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

The Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Series

Bandai Namco Europe

The entirety of the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series isn’t only the best collection of Naruto games, but it’s also a phenomenal anime substitute for new fans wanting to check out the series in its entirety without all of its creeping flashbacks and hours of filler episodes. With at least 15 different entries across the franchise, the Ultimate Ninja Storm series also has the largest character roster of any Naruto game with 124 shinobi to choose from. Granted, a sizable chunk of those characters happen to be different versions of Naruto and Sasuke. But hey, that’s still worth something.

With Naruto still running in the form of its sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we’ve now doubt that more games will get spawned. Hell, with Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections coming this year, it appears evident that the fandom isn’t tired of these games just yet. And with Naruto and friends joining the likes of Fortnite, who knows where the famous ninjas will find themselves in the years to come? For now, though, you can’t go wrong with most of the entries on this list, especially if you want to experience the entire anime without the drudgery of those filler episodes we mentioned.



