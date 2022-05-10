Nara is an artist from Korea who, as a fun side project, has imagined a game with the visuals of Link to the Past or an early Pokémon title, but with none of that combat or danger messing up the vibes.
(Please don’t mention Stardew Valley, this clearly has a different feel about it!)
You can see more of Nara’s work at their ArtStation page.
