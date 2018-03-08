Square Enix suddenly released Chrono Trigger on Steam last week. Several seconds later, fans around the world discovered it was a port of the mobile version of the game. I, too, was disappointed. I made this video with some suggestions on how they could make it better.



The port currently sits at a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam, with 374 reviews. The fans’ anger is palpable in the strong words of these reviews.

Fans have raised complaints about Square Enix’s tendency to port their mobile games to PC in the past, though only now have the complaints reached a mass critical enough for Square Enix to respond.

In a statement on the game’s Steam page a Square Enix rep said they are “aware of all of the issues that you’ve raised, which we are currently assessing.” By “All of the issues,” do they mean that they’re aware of all of the issues that have plagued all of their ports?

In my video, I theorize that if Square Enix makes any amends at all, they’ll do the least work possible. So I tried to keep my suggestions hyper-realistic.

The gist of my suggestions is: put a drop shadow on the font. That’s about it. Please watch the video if you would like to know the obsessive details that accompany this suggestion. It turns out you can get a lot of mileage out of the topic of drop shadows and smartphone screen brightness!

