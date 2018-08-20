On the far western side of Tiragarde Sound in World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth’s island nation of Kul Tiras, surrounded by tiresome rolling green hills, lies a gold and amber treasure trove of discarded tech garbage. It’s a beautiful place, as long as you don’t mind the vicious robot dogs.

It’s actually quite jarring to travel from the humdrum foothills past the broken robot into the Abandoned Junkheap. One moment you’re in boring brown ...



... and the next you’re in a russet mechanical wonderland.

Depending on the time of day, the gold-edged leaves and rusted cogs can be downright breathtaking. During my first visit I sat and stared, speechless at its 4K sunset glory. Behold.

My new wallpaper forever.

Just don’t behold for too long. As I mentioned previously, the Abandoned Junkheap is home to some pretty mean robot dogs.

Smack dab in the middle of the area there’s a striking mechanical panther that seems like it would make an outstanding pet for a gnome Hunter.

Sadly there’s not a lot to do in the Abandoned Junkheap. Just a couple of quests involving getting chewed on by robots. But nothing’s stopping you from ignoring the danger and spending some time soaking up the Recore vibes in Azeroth’s new prettiest place.