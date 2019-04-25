The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on my Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on my Nintendo Switch
Kotaku Game DiaryDaily thoughts from a Kotaku staffer about a game we're playing.  

I’ve spent a lot of time this console generation honing my screenshot-taking reflexes, and now my Switch, PS4 and Xbox One are full of pictures and videos I’ve captured. But what did I capture first?

On my Switch, it was Link in his 100-year underwear, just waking up at the start of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That’s the first image in my Switch’s screenshot folder.

On my PS4, it’s a shot of my favorite launch game for that system, Housemarque’s 2013 arcade-style shoot-em-up Resogun. That’s technically the second shot in my system’s Capture Gallery, right after a shot that was automatically captured when I earned a trophy while playing the 2016 game 100Ft. Robot Golf. I’m not sure why that jumped the queue, but I’m sure the image I took of Resogun came first.

Resogun on my PS4
Resogun on my PS4

And on my Xbox One? I’m not quite as sure. Grabbing screenshots and videos on an Xbox One was always a little more cumbersome on Microsoft’s 2013-launching system, since it required multiple button presses and didn’t have a dedicated capture button. When I checked OneDrive, where all shots captured on the console get automatically uploaded, the oldest one I see is a clip from 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Unity. It was a cheeky clip that I took in light of the idea that that game didn’t feature playable female characters, except that if you used the ability to adopt the look of any nearby non-player character, you briefly could run around in the game as a woman. I had captured a clip as proof of this, and it appears to be the first thing I pulled directly onto the system. I’m guessing I had used an external capture device like Game Capture HD to grab shots and videos from games in the system’s first year.Surely I’ve got a trove of Ryse screenshots somewhere, right?

Assassin’s Creed Unity on my Xbox One