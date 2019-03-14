Mutazione is an adventure game that describes itself as “a mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural.” It’s from the developers of Where Is My Heart? and Johann Sebastian Joust, and it’ll be focused on both personal drama and “high-stakes” adventure. It’s coming to PC and PS4 later this year.
