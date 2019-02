Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Mosh Pit Simulator, one of the more captivatingly bizarre VR games I’ve ever seen, is now in early access. It’s the latest creation from Sos Sosowski, who released the equally bizarre (though not VR) McPixel back in 2012. Mosh Pit Simulator takes place in a world that’s become an endless mosh pit, and people have no bones. It defies description. Watch the trailer.