Mortal Kombat 12 Has Been Very Quietly Announced

Warner Bros., this is not how it is done! There are rules and guidelines in place for how video games are revealed in 2023, and “quickly mentioning it in passing on a phone call” breaks all of them!



That’s exactly what happened earlier today, though, when among a flurry of other news—like the fact we’re getting more Lord of the Rings movies, when all we really needed was just to be left in peace to watch the good ones until *Elrond voice* the long years of our lives are utterly spent—Warner Bros. president and CEO David Zaslav let slip that a new Mortal Kombat game is coming.

Here’s a capture of the audio from the call:

Advertisement

Zaslav says the game has “ambitious launch projections”, and will be out sometime in 2023. While it’s weird to hear a game announced without also getting to see something about it, let’s be honest here, this is Mortal Kombat 12 we’re talking about here. It’s the 12th Mortal Kombat. There’s a very strong chance nobody is going to be out here reinventing the wheel. If you close your eyes, think about Mortal Kombat 11 then let your mind wander a little further out, you’re probably 95% of the way there.

We reviewed the last one when it was released in 2019, and it was pretty good! So when I talk about mentally projecting what Mortal Kombat 12 will look like, it’s starting from a healthy place: