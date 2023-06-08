Mortal Kombat 1 World Premiere Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

The trailer revealed some gorgeously detailed environments and some delightfully gory and quick combat. The story features a rebooted universe that turns many existing rivalries and alliances on their heads.

But perhaps most interestingly, the game’s “kameo” system gives you an additional assist character who’ll fight alongside you.

Those familiar with the Mortal Kombat franchise will already have spotted key characters in the initial announcement trailer. For now, the following characters have been confirmed:

It’s worth noting that Shang Tsung is only available via pre-order. And during his on-stage conversation with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon also told audiences that Johnny Cage, the series’ movie star character, would be played by the Muscles From Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme.

While timeline magic is inherent to Mortal Kombat, there’s definitely a lot more going on here. With a new, older-looking setting, the impending doom of what seems to be some kind of world-ending cataclysmic event, and Liu Kang possessing godhood status, Mortal Kombat 1 might have more than a few narrative surprises up its sleeve.

Despite new story directions and gameplay features, the game looks set to deliver more of the visceral gore and lethal fatalities the series has been cherished for over the years. Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19, 2023, with beta access available in August for those who pre-order.

