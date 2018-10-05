This week, Harry Potter fans screamed twice: first, upon the leaked video of an apparent open-world Hogwarts game in development, and secondly at JK Rowling, after she once again amended plot details of her series via a reply to someone else’s tweet. Gita loves Harry Potter, and drunk people used to yell “You’re a wizard!” at me on the street because my glasses were black and round, so there might not be two better people in this exact office building to yell about the current conversations surrounding Harry Potter, fandom, and video games on this week’s Kotaku XP. It’s like TV, except I’m on it!

At the end of this episode, we arrive at a question: What film or fiction franchise would you, the reader, most like to see translated into the language of Triple-A Open-World Video Game? I assume for many people younger than me the answer is Harry Potter. Though because I am apparently 800 years old, I personally would go absolutely bonkers for a retelling of the Chinese historical classic The Water Margin in the style of The Witcher 3. Oh! Also I want a The Count of Monte Cristo game, also in the style of The Witcher 3. Also, The Three Musketeers, in the style of The Witcher 3.

Wow. More books should be video games.

If you like our show, please leave us a nice comment here or on our YouTube page. We’ll read some of your comments on the air! Really! What if we do a whole episode discussing what books you’d like to see made into video games?

