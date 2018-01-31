Making art in Excel is a thing. Ditto for making anime art in it.



Twitter user Maruaba specializes in creating anime drawings using Excel spreadsheets. Like so:

Have a look at this work flow:

Just doing an eye takes hours.

Goodness. But here are the finished results:

