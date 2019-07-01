Mordhau is a very good medieval brawler, but its also attracted its fair share of assholes since release. That’s nothing out of the ordinary, a lot of games do, but Mordhau’s problem is that its not just retaining them, but catering to their assholey whims.

As PC Gamer report in this story about the game’s fanbase, a lack of adequate player moderation has led to a community where racism and other forms of bigotry are rampant, whether in the game itself or on forums.

Which sucks, but again, sadly it’s not a unique problem in online gaming, especially for an indie title on PC. What’s remarkable about Mordhau’s case, though, is just how unwilling developers Triternion seem to be to change any of that, and indeed just how far they’ll go to add options into their game to make sure that they don’t upset anyone who is being actively racist or sexist in their community.

The PC Gamer story reveals that Mordhau, which only launched with the ability to build white male characters, is looking to expand its roster to include women and people from different races. Which is cool, except the developers are so worried about upsetting their bigoted fans that they’re planning (though not guaranteeing the ultimate inclusion) on adding a toggle for players to filter out those choices, so that every character in the game is displayed as a white male, regardless of their rival’s actual selection.

Advertisement

“Whatever stance we take officially, some group of people are going to be upset with us” Triternion rep Andrew Geach told PC Gamer. “And so, ideally we’d put the power in the players’ hands, and give them the option to enable and disable different things.”

That “player’s choice” line is also used to explain why the game’s chat filtering system is so rudimentary, with artist Mike Desrosiers saying “If we take an official stance and we put an official filter list on all the words in chat, people will, first, find a way around it, and it might catch innocent words, or people might claim we’re censoring. So we’d rather put the power in the player’s hands.”

Advertisement

This is some milquetoast bullshit.

