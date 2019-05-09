Today on Highlight Reel we have Mordhau duels, Days Gone glitches, Smash Bros surprises, and much more!
- Warthunder - helicopters have some interesting collision physics - RedRocky54
- Apex Legends - thankfully for this guy there are no kill-cams - Mike-__-Hunt
- Devil May Cry V - z7fe75ded7qq81
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Aero Drive: A Captain Falcon Montage - Russell Wang
- Rainbow Six Siege - C0lle
- Rainbow Six Siege - fool me once - BLUDSPILR
- Days Gone - GOTY GLITCH sirflopalot
- Days Gone - heard you talk s**t, brought the squad - Rob Rab
- Days Gone - And you know why? - David Kang Plays
- Days Gone - Nyonic
- Days Gone - road hoarde - PoetiC SkillZ
- Mordhau - Some Dodges from Mordhau - Koda_20
- Mordhau - Teammate Shoots Axe Out of Air to Save Me. - Koda_20
- Mordhau - this is probably the smoothest move i’ve seen in this game - DerWeisseTiger
- Mordhau - Someone acted as a referee on this duel server - Dev-Joe
- Mordhau - worse than teabagging - LeoWolfy
- Mordhau - duel down to the fistacuffs - Daban
- Mordhau - Ser Assclap - Server: Mojito Duels
- Mordhau - My best play to this date - in love with the game :) - blewpz
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!