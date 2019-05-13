Today on Highlight Reel we have Mordhau flying horsemen, bouncing grenades, Days Gone glitches and much more!
- GTA V - this glitch was the high light of my day - omit94
- Fallout 4 - TheDaileyGamer
- PUBG - Grenade bounces off my head, saving my life - OJ54
- Metro Exodus - Magic Hand - DC Nordik
- Apex Legends - Went Full Pathfinder - Tim_Brady
- Blade and Sorcery - Gorn-level vivisection - Subjikt
- Days Gone - Perfect, just perfect - Kennett-Ny
- Days Gone - Can’t break your bones if you don’t have any - Avigyl
- Days Gone - watch out for wooden poles - DragonZombZ
- Mordhau - how to 1v4 in mordhau - setyty
- Mordhau - Mordhau Lute Concert and Fun! - Brutal Noodle
- Mordhau - it’s over anakin, i have the hi - Routems
- Mordhau - God is closer than you think in Mordhau - Kullikas
- Mordhau - This firebomb colliding with his throwing axe. - owedemwingy
- Mordhau - Flying Horseman - Milesaru
- Mordhau - Mordhau Pan - 4l3x4nDr3
